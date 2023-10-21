Buzz Entertainment

Christopher Nolan is a fan of Taylor Swift’s distribution strategy

The Prestige filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s love for theatrical releases is not a secret.The filmmaker has now praised pop icon Taylor Swift’s business model for her film, ‘The Eras Tour’. Christopher engaged in a discussion with fellow filmmaker Emma Thomas and Pulitzer Prize-winning American Prometheus author Kai Bird about ‘Oppenheimer’ at the CUNY Graduate Center, reports Deadline. In the course of their conversation, he pointed to Taylor’s decision to release ‘The Eras Tour’ documentary as a step forward for content distribution strategies. “Taylor Swift is about to show the studios, because her concert film is not being distributed by the studios. It’s being distributed by the theatre owner, AMC, and it’s going to make an enormous amount of money”, Christopher said. “ (IANS)

Kangana shines as an absolute director’s actor, conquering sandstorms in Tejas

National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut’s dedication towards her craft is quite well known. She has once again proven herself as an absolutely dedicated actor with her commitment to her part in the recently released film ‘Tejas’. Not only did she immerse herself in intensive training to portray an Indian Airforce Pilot with utmost authenticity, but also displayed exceptional dedication during the filming of exhaustive sequences amidst the challenging conditions of desert sandstorms. In ‘Tejas’, Kangana plays the role of an Indian Air Force Pilot. Her part demanded a level of focus that few actors can match. She went above and beyond to understand the life of an Air Force officer, meticulously researching their routines, the sacrifices they make and the demands of their job. (IANS)

‘Out of my mind with grief’ says Britney Spears on her 2007 public breakdown

Singer Britney Spears has shed light on the public breakdown she suffered in 2007. In the pop superstar’s much-anticipated upcoming memoir ‘The Woman in Me’, she looks back on hitting a photographer’s car with an umbrella after shaving her head that year and explains that grief and her custody battle were weighing heavily on her at the time, reports People. The ‘Toxic’ singer has written in the book that she was “out of my mind with grief” after her aunt, Sandra Bridges Covington, died of ovarian cancer in January 2007. The same year, Spears went through a legal dispute with ex-husband Kevin Federline over the custody of their sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, now 18 and 17, respectively. “With my head shaved, everyone was scared of me, even my mom,” wrote Spears in ‘The Woman in Me’. “Flailing those weeks without my children, I lost it, over and over again. I didn’t even really know how to take care of myself.” As per People, the difficult experiences ultimately led to incidents such as shaving her head and attacking a paparazzi’s car. (IANS)