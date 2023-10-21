Masaba on Raanjhan Aaya for her bridal label: ‘Brought emotions of shaadi’

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta shared her thoughts on the rendition of ‘Raanjhan Aaya’ for her latest luxury bridal label Patiala Portraits, and called it an incredible journey of fusing tradition with contemporary finesse.

In a convergence of creativity and cultural reverence, Akshay and IP Singh have launched their rendition of the evergreen Punjabi tappe- ‘Raanjhan Aaya’ in association with Sony Music, an electrifying musical masterpiece that signifies the birth of Masaba’s Patiala Portraits.

The campaign features actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

‘Raanjhan Aaya’ is a soul-stirring rendition of the classic Punjabi folk song, encompassing the beloved tunes of ‘Kala Shah Kala’ is a testament of Akshay and IP’s artistic prowess.

Talking about the track, Masaba said: “Akshay & IP, have brought alive the emotion of a shaadi while sprinkling the collection notes in the lyrics beautifully. Creating ‘Raanjhan Aaya’ and ‘The Masaba Bride’ has been an incredible journey of fusing tradition with contemporary finesse.”

“We’ve poured our hearts and souls into this collection and the song, striving to capture the enduring magic of weddings while infusing them with our love for creativity and tradition. This project is a testament to our passion for celebrating the beauty of timeless customs through a modern lens,” added Masaba. (IANS)