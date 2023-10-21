Conrad meets NTPC chief

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 20: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met the CMD of the NTPC Ltd, Gurdeep Singh in New Delhi on Friday. The topic of conversation could not be determined.

The meeting takes place at a time when the state government has made the decision to assist the MePDCL in paying the NTPC the outstanding power dues of Rs 565 crore.

The NTPC was owed approximately Rs 665 crore by the MePDCL. But after negotiations, the PSU lowered the outstanding balance to Rs 565 crore. The state government will use installment payments to pay off the debt.

Since the MePDCL is unable to pay the debt, they requested assistance from the government, and the state Cabinet decided to bail out the broke MePDCL.