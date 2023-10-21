SWGH police remembers martyrs during police commemoration day

Ampati Oct 21: In remembrance of all those police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty the Police Force of South West Garo Hills District on October, 21st paid homage to the martyrs for their Supreme Sacrifice.

As part of the Police Commemoration day a Salami Parade was organized with laying of wreaths in honour of the Martyrs.

Addressing the assembly South West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar, IPS remembered the martyrs for their commitment to their given responsibilities and duties even at the cost of their lives. The names of martyrs of all over India were also read out to the assembly during the solemn gathering.