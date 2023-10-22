India provides humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza

Shillong, October 22: Amid the ongoing conflict with Israel, India has dispatched essential medical aid and disaster relief supplies to Gaza.

As per NDTV, this assistance includes life-saving medicines, surgical supplies, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary facilities, and water purification tablets, among other vital items, as stated by foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A flight operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF), specifically the C-17, is carrying nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief materials bound for El-Arish airport in Egypt to support the people of Palestine.