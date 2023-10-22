Israeli government faces dilemma over Hezbollah in Lebanon

Shillong, October 22: The Israeli government is encountering mounting pressure from security hawks within its ranks to execute a preemptive strike against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Simultaneously, it is encountering strong resistance from the United States, which is concerned that such an attack could potentially lead to a two-front war, risking a broader regional conflict, as reported by The Guardian.

A senior Israeli security official expressed the prevailing sentiment, saying, “We want to focus on the Gaza arena, and to finish the job there. On the other hand, we are getting a lot of pressure from the Israeli population in the north.” People in northern Israel are expressing their concerns about living in close proximity to Hezbollah, which is less than 100 meters away, and poses a perceived threat that could escalate rapidly, as per The Guardian’s report.

Following Israel’s response to the Hamas attack on October 7th, the Lebanese-based Islamist militia group, Hezbollah, repeatedly targeted Israeli settlements, prompting the evacuation of areas along the northern border, including the town of Kiryat Shmona.

The fear of a substantial Hezbollah offensive has led some advocates of a more assertive approach to call for a strike against Hezbollah’s significant arsenal of missiles. However, the U.S. has urged caution, with President Biden and top US defense officials advising Israeli leadership not to pursue a preemptive strike on the Iran-backed militia, according to the New York Times. Ultimately, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opted for a more cautious approach.