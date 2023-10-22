Investigation launched into assault on women in UP by minister’s sons

Shillong, October 22: Police in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, have initiated an inquiry into an incident where the sons of a state minister and a gunner were allegedly caught on camera assaulting two women.

As per IANS, the incident occurred on Saturday and was captured in a video that went viral on social media, revealing a gunner in police uniform and two others physically attacking the women and tearing their clothes.

The women claim that they were assaulted by the two sons of a state minister and their gunner. They have reported to the police that they are being pressured to vacate ancestral land at the minister’s behest.

Minister of State for Urban Development Rakesh Rathore has denied these allegations, asserting that it is a deliberate effort to tarnish his reputation. He stated that the driver and the women are siblings and have a land dispute currently in court.

Sitapur Circle Officer Sushil Singh confirmed that all the allegations are under investigation, and an FIR will be filed accordingly.