16 homemakers host puja for 7 years now

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 22: A group of 16 homemakers from Forest Colony, Polo, Shillong, initially came together with a desire to make a positive impact on the less privileged. For seven years now, they have proudly hosted Shillong’s all-women-led Durga Puja Pandal.

Saswati Dey, president of Bongo Bondhu (Bengali friends) Durga Puja Committee, shared their journey. In 2012, they began by collecting funds to distribute books and sports items to those in need.

In 2016, their devotion to Mother Durga inspired them to establish their own Puja Committee.

Soma Pde, secretary of the committee, acknowledged the support they received from local legislator, AL Hek, and the Headman during their early days, without whom it would not have been possible.

This Puja is funded by committee members and donations from willing individuals. Their approach is to do it in their unique way.

“The women members do everything by themselves, and we do not think it is a particular gender’s job, after all we are welcoming a female deity,” Dey added.

However, all the members unanimously said that their significant others have been very supportive, and without them it would not have been possible.

Looking ahead, Dey said that they are planning to make it big next year with by hosting a cultural programme, and they also intend to bring in female dhaakis, once funds are not an issue.

Female dhaakis

Breaking all the gender stereotypes, the Rilbong dhak competition saw a lone group of dhaakis who delivered tough competition to all the other groups.

Draped in yellow and red sarees, the female dhaakis received a special mention at the annual drum beating competition, in Rilbong Durga Puja Pandal.

One of the female dhaakis shyly admitted that they do not see it as a particular gender’s job, and they enjoy it as much as anybody else.