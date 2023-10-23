Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were engaged in 2015, couple reveals on ‘Koffee with Karan’

Shillong, October 23: The first episode of the 8th season of the popular chat show, ‘Koffee with Karan,’ features the star-couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

As per IANS, in a surprising twist, it’s revealed during the episode that the two were secretly engaged, with Ranveer admitting that he proposed to Deepika back in 2015.

In the promo for the episode, Ranveer and Deepika engage in playful banter, poking fun at the show’s format and even teasing the show’s host, Karan Johar. Ranveer affectionately refers to KJo as a “tharki uncle.”

Karan Johar doesn’t hold back and directly asks if they were secretly engaged, to which Ranveer Singh candidly confirms, “In 2015, I proposed to her, before someone else could intervene, I put a lock on it.”

Deepika Padukone adds a humorous twist by stating, “I’m married to Rocky Randhawa,” when questioned about her dating preferences.

Moreover, Deepika reveals, “I think I have amazing chemistry with Hrithik, which everyone is going to see.”

The new season of ‘Koffee with Karan’ will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, featuring new games and the classic rapid-fire round starting on October 26, with fresh episodes released every Thursday.