Rilbong reverberates to dhaakis’ beats!

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 22: The rhythmic thudders of dhaks (drums) reverberated through the hills as dhaakis (drummers), once again ascended into the picturesque hills to infuse fervor into the Durga Puja festival with their dhak-dhooms.

One dhaki (drummer) who partook in the annual ‘drum-beating’ competition in Rilbong Durga Puja Pandal, on Sunday enthusiastically stated that they eagerly wait for this part of the year; the excitement is just something else.

The Central Puja Committee (CPC), in a bid to honour these dhaakis who make their way into the hills every year, conducts a drum beating competition and the winners are felicitated with cash prizes and medals.

This year, the late SK Agarwal Memorial Drum-beat competition was held for two categories, individual and group.

In the individual category, the first position was clinched by the dhaakis of the Rilbong Durga Puja Pandal.

The second position was secured by the RR Colony Saradiya Utsav Samiti, while the third place was celebrated by the Kench’s Trace Durga Puja Committee. The fourth position was taken by the 4th Survey of India (SOI) Estate Durga Puja Committee.

The group category was equally competitive, with the Rilbong Durga Puja Pandal taking the first position, RR Colony Saradiya Utsav Samiti securing the second place, and the Kench’s Trace Durga Puja Committee celebrating their success in the third position.

A special prize was awarded to the all-female drum-beaters group from the Audit Estate Durga Puja Committee.

The rain did try playing a spoilsport, but did not dampen the enthusiasm of these dhaakis; neither did it demotivate the onlookers who had gathered to cheer for them.