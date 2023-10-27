100 Drums Wangala at Baljek Airport from Nov 9

Tura, Oct 27: The uncertainty over the venue for holding the 100 Drums Wangala this year has been resolved with the West Garo Hills District Administration announcing that the annual festival would be held from November 9 to 11 at still to be functional, Baljek Airport.

The decision to hold the annual harvest festival at the venue was announced by West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Jagadish Chelani following a meeting held with concerned departments, the Wangala Committee and other stakeholders.

The move to shift the festival to the temporary venue comes after the submersible bridge across the Ganol river, leading to its permanent venue- the Wangala A’dam got submerged under several metres of water, since the commissioning of the Ganol Hydro Electric project at Chibragre.