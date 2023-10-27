Youth front raises power woes with MeECL

Tura, Oct 27: The United A’chik Youth Front (UAYF) based at Rengdim in West Khasi Hills has urged the authorities of the Nongalbibra MeECL Sub-Station in South Garo Hills to immediately restore the damaged lines and poles supplying power to Khalu Songmong and Rongcheng villages.

According to the organization, the supply of power to the two villages ceased sometime during 2018-19, after power lines and poles were damaged during the devastating monsoon season. The organization added that there has been no move by the department to repair the damage and restore power supply leaving the villages in total darkness till today.

“We want the concerned department to look into the matter and restore power to the villages as early as possible. People especially, school going students have been suffering for more than four years due to lack of power.” the organization said.

As per the claims of the organization, the matter was informed to the SDO of the MeECL at Nongalbibra by villagers with a request to look into the matter. However, nothing seems to have been done by the department to look into their grievances.

The organization, in their complaint to the Executive Engineer of MeECL at Nongalbibra has urged the official to take note of the matter and act upon it at the earliest.