Dorambok Urban Health & Wellness Centre inaugurated

Tura, Oct 27: Rangsakona MLA Subir M Marak inaugurated the Dorambok Urban Health & Wellness Centre under Rerapara C&RD Block of South West Garo Hills on October 27. Five of such facilities have been sanctioned for South West Garo Hills district through 15th Finance Commission and Dorambok UHWC is the last of them to be inaugurated.

The MLA was accompanied by ADC, SWGH, Y W Momin, Rerapara BDO A Ch Momin, SWGH DM&HO H Barman and a host of other dignitaries during the inaugural program.

The health facility was sanctioned under the 15th Finance Commission and will function as a sub centre with one exception that a dedicated doctor will always be available during office hours. The urban health & wellness centre will directly cater to six surrounding villages and especially benefit pregnant mothers as the health facility will emphasize on antenatal care. The services will also include cancer screening, immunization, vaccination, blood pressure checkup and tele-consultation amongst others. The health facility will also function as a poly-clinic and specialists will be brought in from time to time. The health facility will not be open 24×7 but rather function as an OPD with a well stocked pharmacy and day care centre.

Addressing the gathering Rangsakona MLA Subir M Marak urged the people to make good use of the health centre and take ownership of the same as it as an asset to the society. He advocated the practice of cleanliness and implored upon the stakeholders to maintain cleanliness of the facility. The MLA assured the people of his support and also solicited cooperation of the people to help upgrade the health facility by coordinating with the district administration.

Responding to the request of the local people for an ambulance in the area, the MLA acknowledged that it was certainly a long-felt need and assured that he would get an ambulance sanctioned by December this year. He also acknowledged the need for more of such health facilities in Garobadha area and said he would submit a proposal to upgrade the Garobadha PHC to a Community Health Centre within this financial year and that he would also strive hard for creation of Damalgre PHC in the greater interests of the people of the area.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner, Y.W.Momin also extended her well wishes to the people as well as the medical fraternity for the new health facility and requested the people of the area to render their help and support to make the medical staff feel safe and comfortable to ensure better delivery of services in this centre.

Earlier, the DM&HO, SWGH, Dr. Himangshu Barman in his keynote address briefly highlighted on the establishment of the UHWC and the services that would be available in the centre.