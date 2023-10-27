87,782 recruited in govt departments since May 2021: Assam CM

Guwahati, Oct 27: The Assam government on Friday took another step towards fulfilling its election-time promise of providing one lakh government jobs with the distribution of appointment letters among 62 assistant engineers (civil) of the state water resources department.

Attending the appointment letter distribution ceremony at the Assam Secretariat here, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government has been working relentlessly towards fulfillment of the promise to provide one lakh government jobs to youths in the state.

“With today’s distribution of appointment letters among 62 assistant engineers, the total number of appointments to various departments made under my government since May 2021 now stands at 87,782,” the chief minister said.

Referring to the recently-published advertisements calling for applications to fill up as many as 5,000 vacancies in the state police force and 3,000 vacancies in the health department, Sarma said along with these advertisements and upcoming advertisements to fill 8,000 vacancies in Grade-III and Grade-IV categories and 10,000 vacancies in the education department meant that another 25,000-plus jobs in the government sector would be filled in the days to come, thus taking the total recruitment to over one lakh, as was promised during the campaigning to the Assam Assembly elections.

“In recent years, a large number of engineers have been recruited to the various departments such as public health engineering, public works (roads) and public works (buildings), panchayat and rural development, among others. This is in sharp contrast to the scenario a decade or so back when students of engineering colleges expressed frustration and dissatisfaction over lack of employment opportunities in the government sector then,” the chief minister said.

He exuded confidence that the new generation of engineers recruited purely on the basis of merit would prove decisive in the state government’s endeavour to have a self-motivated and a dedicated workforce committed to welfare of the people.

“The engineers of the water resources department have a major responsibility in the government’s efforts aimed at minimising the impact of floods on the residents in the flood-prone areas of the state. The new recruits will have to ensure that the embankments are always in good shape, especially before the advent of monsoon,” Sarma said.

He said apart from taking care of the embankments, the new generation of engineers must explore options so that the untapped potential of the mighty Brahmaputra can be harnessed for greater public good.

The chief minister however cautioned the newly-recruited engineers from resorting to unethical practices while carrying out their official obligations.