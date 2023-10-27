Nokmas, residents dissolve local body in SGH

Tura, Oct 27: Residents and Nokmas of Nongalbibra have submitted a letter to the South Garo Hills Deputy commissioner informing of the dissolution of a local body from the area- the Nongalbibra Joint Action Committee.

According to the letter, neither the Nokmas from the area nor the general public were consulted in connection with the constitution of the committee and hence its dissolution. The complainants also claimed that as per the area’s practice, it was necessary to consult the Nokmas of various a’kings as well as the general public prior to the formation of such a committee.

The complainants also submitted a list of a total of 43 signatories in support of the dissolution.