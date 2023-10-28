Mathematics likely to become compulsory at secondary level

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 27: Changes in certain textbooks and making mathematics a mandatory subject rather than an elective one were some of the key recommendations and suggestions that emerged from a meeting between the principals of as many as thirty to forty Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region and Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on Friday.

“This afternoon, we had a basic conversation about textbooks, curricula, and mathematics with our officers and thirty to forty principals of secondary and higher secondary schools. Many principals have expressed their worries about the learning outcomes and have advised changing some textbooks to bring them up to date with the national standard,” the minister said after the meeting.

“A lot of people have expressed their support for making mathematics mandatory, but the government has not made a decision yet. We will further examine the principals’ suggestions,” he continued.

“Everyone wants to be in their comfort zone and if we allow mathematics to be optional many students will opt out of it; that is certain,” he responded to a question about whether it is still required.

“Numerous educators and principals have proposed that mathematics ought to be mandatory, and the government will make the final decision after following the proper procedures,” he continued.

When asked which subjects in the textbooks should be changed, he responded, “We discussed the overall syllabus and curriculum. The content of the textbooks as they are now is too lengthy, and the learning outcome is less. We have been informed that certain schools are not using the books that MBoSE has recommended.”

“We will listen to them and their recommendations the proposal from the DRT as they have been doing their exercise from the last six months, we will see what they will recommend,” he announced, setting the date for the meeting of the textbook revision committee on October 31.

“The DRT will submit their report, along with a comparative analysis and their recommendations for improvement. The local content is very important along with the national and international content, and the balancing act has to be addressed, so we have asked the DRT to do the comparative study between the current and the national set up and standard curriculum as well as the future course of suggestion for the state,” he said.