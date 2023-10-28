UDP confident of an upset in Cong bastion of Shillong

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 27: The UDP is relying on its 12 MLAs and 17 MDCs in Khasi and Jaintia Hills to unseat the Congress party, which has held the Shillong Lok Sabha seat for the past five terms.

The names of a number of party officials who are vying for a party ticket to run on a UDP ticket have already surfaced.

UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh clarified the situation by stating that the party has not formally met to consider the candidates because it must adhere to specific protocols.

While acknowledging that certain politicians have indicated their intention to contest the polls, he stated that he has never shown an interest in doing so.

“The party will have to sit and make its own assessment and based on collective decision of leaders and functionaries at all levels, we will take a call,” he continued.

“The UDP this time being the oldest and the biggest regional party has high hopes of winning the Shillong Lok Sabha seat,” he said.

With 12 MLAs and 17 MDCs, the party is well-represented in Khasi and Jaintia Hills, and it even received about 24% of the vote in the most recent election, he added. In response to a question concerning the common candidate, he stated that while the issue has not yet been discussed, the party will take a call. He also mentioned that the party enjoys good relations with the HSPDP under the Regional Democratic Alliance banner and that they are certain that the two parties would work together.

Mawthoh welcomed any regional parties to back the UDP and said the party will be meeting soon to talk about the Lok Sabha elections.

But in terms of the MDC elections, the party has already had some discussions with the MLAs and MDCs of both Khasi and Jaintia Hills, he stated.