Sports Snippets

Haberl joins as mental conditioning coach of Indian women hockey team

New Delhi, Oct 28: India on Saturday appointed Austria-born American Peter Harberl as the mental conditioning coach of the national women’s hockey team. During his tenure, Haberl, a licensed psychologist, who hails from Colorado Springs, USA, will work alongside the Indian women’s team chief coach, Janneke Schopman. Haberl comes with prior experience of working with high-performing teams and individuals. He has been to nine Olympic Games with medal-winning athletes and teams, providing innovative, cutting-edge techniques and team-building strategies to optimise performance under pressure. With the FIH Olympic Qualifiers scheduled to be held in Ranchi from Januaray 13 to 19 next year, Haberl’s appointment is going to boost the morale of the team. (PTI)

Harry Kane imitates David Beckham by scoring from his own half

Munich, Oct 28: Harry Kane has done a David Beckham. The England captain scored a spectacular goal from his own half for Bayern Munich against Darmstadt on Saturday before claiming a hat trick. Kane spotted goalkeeper Marcel Schuhen was off his line and fired the ball around 60 yards (meters) from Bayern’s side of the centre circle. The shot flew over Schuhen, desperately running back to his goal, and into the net to increase Bayern’s lead to 5-0 in the 69th. Bayern won the game 8-0 with Kane getting his hat trick in the 88th. (AP)