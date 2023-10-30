Tech enthusiasts unite for Dev Connect ’23

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 29: Tech enthusiasts and seasoned developers from within and outside the state gathered for ‘Dev. Connect 2023’ at the Prime Startup Hub in Shillong, on Saturday.

Organised by the Meghalaya Developers and Graphic Designers Community, it served as a platform for participants to acquire knowledge, network and share ideas.

The event kicked off with an opening session by Christopher Wanswett, a core member of the community, following which a session on open source PHP framework titled ‘Weaver’ was showcased, emphasising its simplicity and ease of use for small projects.

George Kharmujai, a software engineer at Axelerant Technologies, delivered a technical talk on ‘Drupal CMS’, following which TechSoul presented the ELI framework, specifically EliCSS, demonstrating its impact on web development and design.

Flutter Meghalaya led a mobile app development workshop, providing practical learning opportunities and creating a dynamic app. Meanwhile, the core members explored IoT (Internet of Things) — an emerging field — with an immersive hands-on session in connecting things to the internet.

The event concluded with Kyrshanlang R Dkhar, Secretary of the community thanking the participants, speakers, and organisers.