By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 30: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Monday informed the High Court of Meghalaya that the state has received a cost estimate for examining the viability of extending the current runway at the Shillong Airport in Umroi; however, the government has not yet replied.

The court expressed hope that during the next few months, the AAI and the state government would figure out the details and finish the required inspection.