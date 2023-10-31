UDP asks regional forces to align for ‘common cause’

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Oct 30: The UDP on Monday made a clarion call for the state’s regional forces to unite.

UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh told a reporter that if pressure groups could unite on any agenda item and shared concern, then why couldn’t regional parties follow suit?

“During our political campaign, we might run against one another. However, unity among regional forces is crucial.”

When asked if the party will get in touch with the VPP to collaborate on any shared concerns and issues, Mawthoh responded, “We will not be able to address the issues afflicting the indigenous community if we are not united.”

He also argued that the preservation of the interests of the indigenous Khasi community depends on the regional forces being united.

Mawthoh went on to say that the state’s political parties have united to approve the resolution calling for the ILP’s implementation as well as the inclusion of the Khasi language in the Eight Schedule of the Constitution.

Mawthoh stated, “The regional forces can come together in the same spirit for the greater good of our own indigenous community.”

He stated, in response to a question, that it wouldn’t be a bad idea if the regional forces could produce a single candidate for the Shillong parliamentary seat.

Mawthoh, however, denied that the ruling MDA will field a joint candidate.

“We have observed that the NPP, a significant coalition ally, has moved forward with plans to contest in both Shillong and Tura. We are getting ready as a party to run in the MP elections,” Mawthoh stated.

However, he added that because the HSPDP is an integral element of the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA), the party will already be contacting them regarding the upcoming election.

Mawthoh also hoped that the UDP declares its candidates for the two autonomous district councils and the Lok Sabha elections as soon as possible.

On Monday, the UDP core committee convened under the direction of its president, Metbah Lyngdoh to deliberate on the forthcoming elections.

Mawthoh said that the leaders of the Khasi-Jaintia Hills regions, as well as party MLAs and MDCs, met separately with the core committee to discuss the upcoming elections.

He stated that the party is optimistic about its performance because its vote share increased to 24% in the Assembly elections earlier this year.