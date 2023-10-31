LS polls: BJP likely to field Hek from Shillong seat

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 30: Cabinet minister and prominent BJP figure, AL Hek is most likely to be the party’s choice to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from the Shillong seat.

Hek has the support of national BJP heavyweights like M Chuba Ao and Rituraj Sinha, according to party sources on Monday.

Additionally, it was discovered that since Hek “is the face of the party”, the BJP wants him to run for the polls.

Hek had previously stated that he would like to contest the Lok Sabha polls, but he had given the party’s central leadership the final say on the matter.

Hek had stated that he will not turn down any offer from the party to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

According to another source, Hek turned down the BJP leadership’s invitation to run in both the 2013 and 2018 elections.