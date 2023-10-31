Mandatory registration under MRSSA begins

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 30: The state government has set the ball rolling for implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, 2016 by asking the landlords and tenants living in seven localities of Shillong to go for mandatory registration through a specialised app introduced for the said purpose.

“All landlords and tenants who live in the seven localities—Nongrim Hills, Pohkseh, Nongrah, Nongmensong, Lapalang, Riat Laban, and Wahdienglieng—that were chosen in the first phase are required to register themselves on the app via the URL https://megrssa.nic.in, which is accessible from PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. Tenants and landlords can also sign up using a mobile app that can be downloaded from the previously stated website,” a statement issued in this regard on Monday said.

The statement went on to say that the MRSSA was implemented by the state government in order to make sure that state residents are safe and secure by carefully screening all tenants living in the state.

The government claims that the Act’s adoption will stop anti-social elements from finding sanctuary in the state and establish a control system to check for illegal immigration or infiltration into diverse communities.

On September 8, 2022, the government of Meghalaya, in partnership with NIC, unveiled an app to help citizens—landlords and tenants—implement the Act. The app would allow users to register after receiving previous verification from local authorities.

The statement added that the concerned Rangbah Shnongs and the office of the Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills, Shillong, are the places to get the necessary documents and more specific information.