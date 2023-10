Shillong, Oct 31: Meghalaya Cabinet today decided on re-classification of different brands of India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) for better tax collection. Cabinet Minister Marcuise Marak said that now there will be five categories instead of six and this move would add another Rs 50 crore to the state’s exchequer as the revenue. The Government annually collects a tax around Rs 350 crores from the sales of IMFL.