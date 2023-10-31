Woman found dead in city hotel

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 30: A woman hailing from the city was found dead inside a hotel here recently, a police report said on Monday.

Police said that Cantonment Beat House received information on October 27 that a woman called Neeru Rai was recovered in an unconscious state from room No. 7 of Mahavir Lodge in Mawlonghat.

Later, she was taken to the hospital, where the medical officer pronounced her brought dead.

After investigation, it was discovered that the Neeru had allegedly been living in the hotel for the last month after eloping with Sajan Biswa.

Sajan admitted during interrogation that Neeru had fallen inside the hotel’s common lavatory. He and a few hotel employees forced the locked bathroom door open from the inside, allowing her to be taken out.

Police claimed that following the post-mortem examination and the registration of an unnatural death, the body was given to the family for her final rites.