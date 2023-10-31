HC takes note of plea against cement firm

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 30: The High Court of Meghalaya said it will consider the prayers of a petitioner for a wider inquiry, including a possible nexus between the state government and a cement manufacturing unit which manufactured more cement than what was approved.

In an order, a division bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice B Bhattacharjee said the petitioner, who raised several key issues in the past relating to environment, brought alarming facts to light pertaining to the operation of the cement manufacturing unit in East Jaintia Hills district.

According to the petitioner, the company obtained permission from the government to operate a cement plant along with a captive power plant of 10 MW, but it went on to manufacture more cement than what was envisaged in the government’s letter of approval of November 13, 2008.

“The petitioner claims that mining activities in relation to limestone have been undertaken by the seventh respondent without obtaining any license or permission in such regard. In such context, the petitioner placed queries raised by the Union Ministry of Mines on March 2, 2022 and claims that the seventh respondent’s replies to the queries do not reveal any license for mining limestone having been obtained by it,” the court said in the order.

“The state sought time and says that the principal issues raised have to be answered by the seventh respondent. However, despite the state having been served, the State was unable to throw any light immediately as to whether the seventh respondent has obtained any license for mining,” the order further said.

Observing that there clearly appears to be something remiss, the court said whether or not the state is complicit has to be inquired into.

All the respondents, including the seventh respondent, should be served immediately and informed that the matter will appear a week hence for the preliminary questions raised by the petitioner to be answered, the court directed.

“The petitioner’s prayers for a wider inquiry, including as to the possible nexus between the state and the seventh respondent, will be considered on the adjourned date,” the court order further said.