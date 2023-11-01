Assam Opp voices grave concern over Lower Subansiri hydro project

Guwahati, Nov 1: The United Opposition Forum (Birodhi Oikya Manch, Axom), an alliance 15 Opposition parties in Assam, on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the “frequent mishaps” at the site of NHPC’s under-construction 2000-MW Lower Subansiri hydro-electric project on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, and the possible adverse impact of the mega dam in the downstream areas of Assam.

A major landslide at the hydroelectric project site at Gerukamukh had on October 27 blocked the only operational diversion tunnel, severely disrupting the downstream river flow, drying up the riverbed and posing a threat to aquatic species in the river.

Notably, the diversion tunnel has been a crucial component for maintaining water flow as the main dam spillway had not been completed.

Opposition forum’s chief spokesperson and Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi has sought the intervention of the Assam government as well as the Centre to review the construction of the mega dam, given the adversities, and take measures to prevent such mishaps at the site.

“As many as three expert committees had expressed reservations against the dam, with the state expert panel even recommending against construction of the dam in the wake of the potential hazards. There are two basic reasons, one being that the hilly soil around the dam is fragile and that the dam site is earthquake-prone,” Gogoi said.

The forum’s chief spokesperson further urged the Assam government to consider the safety of the residents of the state and ensure that a cumulative impact assessment was done before the 164 big and small dams are constructed in Arunachal Pradesh.

It may be mentioned that the hydro project’s commissioning deadline has been revised multiple times, with the current target set at the end of the 2023-24 fiscal year.

On Tuesday, Assam minister Ranoj Pegu visited the dam site at Gerukamukh to inquire into reports of the Subansiri river drying up and said, following an assurance from NHPC authorities, that the project “won’t hamper the flow of the river in future.”

“During the dam construction, five diversion tunnels were created. With the completion of the dam, four tunnels were closed, leaving one open for river flow. On October 27, a landslide blocked the mouth of the fifth tunnel, causing a complete river blockage,” Pegu said.