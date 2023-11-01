Chandmary weekly market to remain closed on Saturday

Tura, Nov 1: The Tura Municipal Board (TMB) has informed that the weekly market at Chandmary in Tura will remain closed on Saturday this week in view of the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Tura Diocese at the Sacred Heart Shrine.

In this regard, all vendors from Chandmary area have been requested not to bring their produce for sale on the said date (Nov 4). All residents from Chandmary area have also been requested to refrain from accessing the road from Chandmary point to the venue of the celebration to avoid traffic congestion.

The TMB Notice also informed that no food or snack stalls would be allowed to be set up along the stretch of road.