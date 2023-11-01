Janhvi Kapoor completes Goa schedule of NTR Jr-starrer ‘Devara: Part 1’

Shillong, November 1: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has successfully wrapped up the Goa schedule of the film ‘Devara: Part 1,’ starring NTR Jr and directed by Koratala Siva.

As per IANS, during her shoot in Goa alongside co-stars NTR Jr and Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to express her affection for the Devara team and introduced her character, Thangam.

In the shared image, she gracefully adorns a traditional green and blue saree. Her caption reads: “Missing the set, the team, and embracing the role of Thangam. #Devara.”

‘Devara’ is a production of Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram. Part 1 is scheduled for release across India on April 5, 2024.