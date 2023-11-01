Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ to debut in overseas ahead of Indian release

Shillong, November 1: Salman Khan’s much-anticipated action-packed film, ‘Tiger 3’, is gearing up for its international release on November 11, one day before its premiere in India.

As per IANS, this strategic decision to launch ‘Tiger 3’ overseas on November 11 is in response to strong demand from exhibitors, driven by advanced ticket sales and the absence of Pre-Diwali festivities in these regions.

The film’s international release will commence at 9 p.m. IST on November 11, beginning with the Middle East and all western markets. Meanwhile, audiences in Asia Pacific, Australia, and New Zealand can experience the movie starting on November 12.

Back in India, the film will hit the screens at 7 a.m. on November 12, with advance booking options becoming available from November 5.

‘Tiger 3’ marks the fifth installment in the highly successful YRF Spy Universe, following the events of ‘Ek Tha Tiger,’ ‘Tiger Zinda Hai,’ ‘War,’ and ‘Pathaan.’ Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie boasts a star-studded cast, including Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif.

Audiences can enjoy the film in multiple versions, with options for Hindi, Tamil dubbed, and Telugu dubbed renditions. The release of ‘Tiger 3’ has generated considerable excitement among fans, both in India and across the globe.