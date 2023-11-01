KHADC pays tributes to Nichols Roy on 64th death anniversary

Shillong, Nov 1: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Wednesday pays tribute to the Father of the Sixth Schedule JJM Nichols Roy on his 64th death anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, KHADC CEM, Pyniaid Sing Syiem, said that strengthening the District Council would be a befitting tribute to JJM Nichols Roy, referred to as Father of the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

He also recalled that late Rev Nichols Roy as a person who worked towards strengthening the powers of the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs).

Deputy CEM, PN Syiem, veteran MDC, Bindo Mathew Lanong also spoke on the occasion.