New police recruitment rules

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 31: The State Cabinet on Tuesday approved the revised uniform guidelines in accordance with the Central Recruitment Board for recruitment of police personnel.

Cabinet Minister Marcuise Marak said rules have been streamlined for recruitment of all ranks of police personnel including sub-inspectors, armed branch constables, unarmed branch constables, fire service personnel, and radio operators.

The Cabinet also approved the rule for the conduct of Departmental Examinations 2023 for officers of the Indian Police Services (IPS).

Previously, departmental examinations for IPS officers were conducted by the Union Public Service Commission for promotions but the same will now be handled by the Meghalaya Public Service Commission.

Excise revenue

The Cabinet also approved the reclassification of liquor brands into five categories instead of six for better tax collection.

With this move, the state government hopes to improve its collection by around Rs 50 crore. At presently, the Excise department collects around Rs 350 crore per year as tax from sale of liquor.