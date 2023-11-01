News Capsule

Competition

In commemoration of the 12th death anniversary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, fondly called Sudhakantha, one of the most revered music artists of the country, the Assam Club of Laban and Meghamallar, a socio-cultural organisation of Bishnupur, jointly organised a day-long programme to mark the day. The death anniversary is observed on November 5. As part of the programme, a competition of songs of Dr Hazarika (Bhupendra Sangeet) among school students will be organised on the same day at the Assam Club premises. The competition, which will be open for students from all communities, will be held in three groups – Group A (Class 2 to 4), Group B (Class 5 to 7), and Group C (Class 8 to 10). Interested participants can contact 6009592368 and 9436110017.

Prohibition

The District Magistrate of East Jaintia Hills, in an order under section 144 CrPC, has prohibited all constructions of commercial establishments and related works within 50 metres of the high water mark of water bodies. The order was necessitated as construction of commercial establishments near water bodies can endanger them and because such acts need to be closely monitored and regulated. Prior permission will be required for such constructions from the office of the District Magistrate, East Jaintia Hills, the order said.

Med outlets

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers will be opening ‘Janaushadhi Kendras’ in East Garo Hills under the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, a flagship scheme of the Department of Pharmaceuticals. According to the notification, the scheme has made a significant impact on the lives of common people by providing quality generic medicines at an affordable price through the Janaushadhi Kendras. So far, more than 9,900 JanaushadhiKendras have been opened all over the country which has led to savings of approximately Rs 23,000 crores of out-of-pocket expenditure on medicines of common people in the last 9 years.