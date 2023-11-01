Ban on toll gates, illegal collection in EKH district

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Oct 31: The East Khasi Hills district administration has forbidden the operation of unauthorised check gates or toll gates for any kind of forced collection along the district’s major district roads, state and national highways.

East Khasi Hills District Magistrate, RM Kurbah stated in a notice released here on Tuesday that any infraction will be firmly dealt with in accordance with the law.

She stated that several complaints, reports, and grievances regarding the operation of unlicensed toll gates along East Khasi Hills’ major district roads, state highways, and national highways have been received by the administration.

According to Kurbah, the state government has declared its opposition to any illegal toll gate that forcibly collects money from vehicles travelling on East Khasi Hills’ major district roads, state and national highways. Instead, it has implemented a “zero tolerance” policy.