Ampareen denies favouritism in ambulance service bidding

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 31: Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh has dismissed allegations of favouritism in the ongoing tendering process to appoint an emergency ambulance service in the state.

“We are very clear about bringing in the life-saving 108 service. We are trying our best to ensure there is no favouritism in our selection procedure,” she said while reacting to the ongoing controversy over the tendering process.

Pointing out that there is a laid-out transparent system, Lyngdoh said the entire procedure was explained to the bidders and marks were displayed on the website of the National Health Mission. Hence, there is no reason for anyone to get the impression that someone is going to be favoured, she added.

“There is a stiff competition amongst all the bidders and I feel each is under the impression of having made the best bid. We have a competent committee that is looking into the matter to ensure the best service provider,” she said.

Stating that the government is trying to protect the services of the employees who have put in many years into the 108 operations in Meghalaya, Lyngdoh said the department would insert a specific clause that the new service provider honours their rights.

When asked if the employees of the previous firm would be appointed to run the new ambulance service, the minister said their re-evaluation by the new service provider cannot be ruled out.

“Some amount of testing and evaluation will be done but we are trying our best to ensure they are retained,” she said, underlining the need to have local players running the service.