Justice Thangkhiew named acting CJ of high court

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 1: Justice Hamarsan Singh Thangkhiew was named acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya on Wednesday after incumbent Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee demitted office.

The Law Ministry announced on Wednesday that Justice Thangkhiew will assume the role of acting Chief Justice from Thursday.

Justice Thangkhiew will serve as acting CJ for the second time. He assumed leadership of the high court in the capacity of acting CJ following the retirement of Chief Justice Ranjit V More in November 2021.

Justice Thangkhiew was the first Khasi to become a judge of the High Court of Meghalaya on November 19, 2018.