Police bust Noida rave party with snake venom; Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav linked to case

Shillong, November 3: Late on Thursday night, a rave party in Noida was raided by the police, resulting in the arrest of five individuals.

As per IANS, Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav has been linked to the case due to his appearance in a video where he is seen handling a snake.

During the police operation, nine snakes, including five cobras, and snake venom were seized. The revelation of Elvish Yadav’s involvement came to light when the arrested individuals were interrogated by law enforcement. The suspects disclosed that they used to supply snakes for events hosted by the Bigg Boss winner.

The crackdown on the rave party was carried out through coordinated efforts involving the Drugs Department, Forest Department, and Noida Police.