ADC land records set to go digital

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 3: Meghalaya’s three Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) will implement a project for the digitalisation of land records in the Sixth Schedule areas.

After holding a meeting with the ADCs here on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong told reporters the central government will fund the project through the Ministry of Land Resources.

Stating that the ADCs are being entrusted to implement the project within their respective jurisdictions, he said a project management unit will be constituted. It will be headed by the District Council Affairs department and the members will be the Deputy Commissioner (DC), District Councils etc.

The government has decided to implement the project immediately, he said, adding that it is expected to be of great benefit for the state.

According to Tynsong, registered lands with DC’s office or with ADCs will be digitalised first. For unregistered lands and gift deeds, DC’s office or respective District Councils will take up the responsibility.

“Both the ADCs and the District Collector’s office will make sure that they issue proper land documents to individuals who have not registered their lands. Following the issuance of document, those lands will also be digitalised,” Tynsong said.

He said with this project, people can see the size of the land. He added that this will be of great benefit while acquiring land for government projects.

Stating that multiple persons come up with claims of land ownership during compensation process, Tynsong said the project in revenue and cantonment land will be implemented in the next phase.