Fresh row over 108 service bidding

SHILLONG, Nov 3: An experience certificate issued to a Mawlai Phudmuri-based firm has become the latest bone of contention in the ongoing tussle between the bidders and the National Health Mission over the process of selecting the 108 emergency ambulance service provider for Meghalaya.

The certificate issued by NHM’s mission director on September 6 states that EDNA Enterprise is involved with the state Health and Family Welfare Department through the NHM in fleet management under the Emergency Response Service on the DIAL-108 platform.

The certificate added that the vendor has a year’s experience and managed at least 61 ambulances throughout the state, helping cater to more than 10,000 cases.

The bidders alleged that this certificate was given to EDNA after the tender notice was published.

Stating that EDNA was engaged in fuel-filling and was just involved in the process, the bidders said it is unbecoming of the NHM mission director to issue the certificate to the Medulance consortium.

Asking how the MD could sign the certificate after the tender was published, the bidders said the MD recorded a comment in the RFP and pre-bid that NHM is directly managing the fleet operations itself.

“Also, out of 61 vehicles mentioned in the RFP published by NHM, not all are on the road. It is quite shocking to see a certificate of experience of 61 vehicles signed,” the bidders said.

When contacted, NHM Mission Director Ramkumar S said that they will evaluate whatever is in their receipt and take the next steps. He admitted that the tender date was August 17 while the experience certificate was issued on September 6.

The bidders said there are videos available on social media where the workers of Medulance have alleged that the firm failed to pay the COVID warriors for their service when the country was grappling with the virus-induced lockdown.