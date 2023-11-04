Kajol reveals why ‘Udhaar Ki Zindagi’ was a ‘turning point’ in her life and career

Kajol took to X where she shared a poster of the film, which released in 1994. It was directed by K.V. Raju.

She shared an anecdote and wrote: “Today marks 29 years of Udhaar ki Zindagi and no it didn’t have any short forms for its name. It kind of just passed by in most people’s memories, but for me it will always be a turning point in my career and my life.”

She added: “I was burnt out and I had given too much of myself away into work.. and I had to do something to change that. I took an executive decision at the great old age of 20 and decided that I deserve a break and a better pace of work. So I went ahead and did exactly that..”

It also stars Jeetendra, Moushumi Chatterjee and Kajol. This was Kajol’s first author-backed role. The movie is a remake of 1991 Telugu movie ‘Seetharamayya Gari Manavaralu’ which the director of this movie, K.V. Raju, had earlier remade in Kannada in 1992 as ‘Belli Modagalu’.

She added: “I did films that did not need every bit of my soul, learnt how to pace myself better and more importantly to fill my own bucket just so that I had more to give.. I’m still practising that very thing today. So yes, this day needs a post.. And a reminder for me and everyone else in this super fast-paced world.”

IANS