USTM hosts international meet on innovations in management, science and sports  

Guwahati, Nov 4: The Department of Computer Science at the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), has successfully organized the 2nd International Conference on “Innovations in Management, Science, Technology, and Automation in Sports” from 3rd to 4th November 2023.

Distinguished guests from across the globe graced this event, both in offline and online platforms. A book titled “A Comprehensive Review of Computer Science” was also released by the delegates during the inaugural ceremony of the Conference. The event was supported by the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology and Punjab National Bank.

Distinguished delegates present during the inaugural session were Prof. Md. Jahirul Islam and Prof. Md. Forhad Rabbi from Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Bangladesh, and Prof. Jatindra Kr. Deka from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Dr. Jahirul Islam provided an introduction, sharing his insights with the audience. He has also conducted a workshop on “Advanced Research Methodology” offering valuable insights into the latest research trends and innovations. The workshop was held in collaboration with the Department of Physics.

Dr. Jatindra Kr. Deka emphasized the significance of innovation in advancing human civilization. He cited examples such as GPS technology and the development of COVID-19 vaccines using mRNA technology. Dr. Deka underscored the importance of a multidisciplinary research approach and the necessity for academic-industrial collaboration to enhance networking among researchers.

The technical sessions featured more than 60 research papers, presented under the guidance of session chairs and technical experts, both online and offline. Distinguished chairpersons included Prof. R. Sivasamy from the University of Botswana, Prof. Anjana Kakoti Mahanta from Gauhati University, apart from others.

The opening address of the inaugural session was delivered by Prof. Amit Choudhury, Dean of the School of Technology and Management (SOTM). He expounded on the various challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its emerging role across diverse scientific domains. Dr. R. K. Sharma, Advisor to USTM, delivered a speech on the application of technology in sports, particularly the use of technologies like slow-motion video capture for critical gameplay analysis. Dr. Pritam Pathak expressed gratitude in the vote of thanks.

The event concluded with a comprehensive conference report presented by Dr. Bhairab Sharma, the Head of the Department of Computer Science, followed by a vote of thanks extended by Dr. K. C. Bora, from the Department of Computer Science at USTM.