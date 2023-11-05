Extension of PMGKY an indication of continuing high level of economic distress, growing inequalities: Congress swipe at PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 5:Congress on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to extend the PMGKY for another five years saying that it is another U-turn by him after MGNREGA and his latest announcement is an indication of the continuing high level of economic distress and growing inequalities.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh in a post on X said, “The Prime Minister has announced that the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) will be extended by another five years. It bears recall that as Chief Minister of Gujarat he had consistently opposed the National Food Security Act (NFSA) passed by Parliament in Sept 2013.”

He said that the PMGKY is nothing but the National Food Security Act (NFSA) that already covered 80 crore Indians.

“This of course is not the only example of a U-turn done by him. On MGNREGA too, which proved to be a life-saver during the pandemic, he was forced to shift his position,” he said slamming the Prime Minister.

“His latest announcement is an indication of the continuing high level of economic distress and growing inequalities. For the vast majority of Indians incomes have not grown in line with the sky-high prices of essential commodities,” Ramesh added.

The remarks of the Congress leader came a day after Modi announced that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, the Centre’s free ration scheme that aids 80 crore poor, will be extended for five more years.

“I have decided that the BJP government will extend the scheme of providing free rations to 80 crore poor people in the country for the next five years. Your love and blessings always give me the strength to make sacred decisions,” Modi said at a public meeting in Chhattisgarh’s Durg on Saturday amidst the campaigning for assembly polls in five states.

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), which was to end on December 31, 2023, will now continue till December 2028.

He reiterated this at another rally in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh later in the day.

The scheme was launched during Covid pandemic. In December, 2022, it was clubbed with National Food Security Act (NFSA) scheme and extended for one year.

The Congress has been critical of the government over the issues of unemployment, inflation and growing inequality in income of the people.

The Congress has on number of occasions targeted the BJP-led government at the Centre for its failure to control inflation and growing inequality of wealth across the country. (IANS)