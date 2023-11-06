Rapture wins Asia Pacific Screen Cultural Diversity Award

Rapture a cinematic masterpiece directed by Dominic Sangma, achieved a momentous victory at this year’s Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) held on Friday, November 3, , at HOTA Gold Coast, Australia.

The film was honoured with the prestigious Cultural Diversity Award, recognizing its exceptional contribution to fostering cultural diversity in the world of cinema. The Cultural Diversity Award, presented by APSA, acknowledges films that showcase diverse cultural narratives, promoting understanding and appreciation of different cultures.

Rapture by Dominic Sangma truly embodies the spirit of this award through its compelling storytelling and the exploration of unique cultural experiences. But the recognition didn’t stop there. On the same day, at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film

Festival, Rapture also earned the NETPAC Award, further solidifying its impact in the world of cinema. This double win is a testament to the film’s ability to transcend cultural boundaries and connect with audiences on a global scale.

Rapture is a cinematic masterpiece that not only entertains but also educates and inspires. Dominic Sangma’s dedication to preserving and sharing the unique culture of Meghalaya is a testament to the power of cinema as a medium for cultural exchange and understanding. His work has brought the beauty and diversity of Meghalaya to the global stage, and it will continue to leave a lasting impact on the world of film.