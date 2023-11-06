Over 600 minors rescued by RPF under NF Railways

According to an official statement, from January to October, the RPF successfully rescued 623 minors (427 boys and 196 girls) during checking and drives at different trains and railway stations under the NF Railway.

The RPF also apprehended 16 persons involved in human trafficking during this period, the statement added.

The drives were conducted at many major railway stations of the region such as New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Guwahati, Agartala, Rangiya, Katihar, Dimapur, New Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Rangapara North, Mariani etc.

Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railway, said, “The RPF of NFR has also taken initiatives to reunite the rescued children with their families. All the procedures of verification of minors are done as per norms before handing them over to their respective parents.”

Childline and NGOs which worked closely with the RPF also provided great assistance in identifying the minors, who either ran away from their homes or fall prey to human traffickers, he added.

IANS