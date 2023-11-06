Rangdajied United Football Club announces Meghalaya Tourism as main sponsor

Shillong, Nov 6: Rangdajied United Football Club has announced its collaboration with “Meghalaya Tourism” as the club’s main sponsor for the upcoming season. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the journey of Rangdajied United FC and opens up exciting opportunities for both parties to promote the beautiful state of Meghalaya and football in the region.

Andrew Suting , General Manager stated that “The club’s management and players are elated with this partnership, which reflects the shared vision of showcasing Meghalaya’s natural beauty, rich culture, and vibrant tourism opportunities through the medium of football. The support from Meghalaya Tourism will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and development of the football club while simultaneously drawing attention to the treasures of the state.”

“Rangdajied United FC would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma and the Minister of Tourism, Paul Lyngdoh for their unwavering support and encouragement. Their vision for the promotion of sports and tourism in Meghalaya aligns perfectly with the club’s mission. This collaboration embodies their commitment to enhancing the sporting landscape and tourism potential of our state,” he further stated.

The partnership with “Meghalaya Tourism” is expected to bring new energy and momentum to Rangdajied United FC as we prepare for the upcoming 2023-24 season starting with our 3rd Division I-League Campaign in Goa. The club looks forward to a successful and mutually beneficial association with the sponsors and endeavors to make Meghalaya proud both on and off the field.

“In addition to Meghalaya Tourism, Rangdajied United FC is pleased to announce “PUMA” as our official kit partner for the season. PUMA, an internationally acclaimed sports apparel company, is synonymous with innovation, style, and performance. This partnership will see our players adorned in PUMA’s cutting-edge sportswear, symbolizing the commitment to excellence that both organizations share,” the club official informed.