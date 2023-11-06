Pala inaugurates modern cremation chamber

Jowai: Shillong MP Vincent Pala today inaugurated an modern cremation chamber of Seinraij Jowai at Khliehriat Turiem, Khliehtyrchi beside Shillong-Jowai Highway.

Vincent Pala as the chief guest lauded Seinraij Jowai for contributing to the creation of such Eco friendly furnace for cremating dead bodies at a short duration of time and saving fuel consumption as well.

Elders present at the programme included OR Challam Seinraij President, W. Challam elder of Challam clan who donated the land for that purpose, Jowai Elaka Dolloi Puramon Kynjing, Headman Khliehtyrchi Kitbok Rymbai and vote of thanks was given by Raymond Nartiang Pator of Elaka Jowai.