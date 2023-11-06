Health Dept expresses concern over Meghalaya ASHAs boycotting work

Tura, Nov 6: The Health & Family Welfare Department pf Meghalaya has expressed deep concern over the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers in the State having embarked on a period of ‘rest from work’.

The Press Release issued by the department in this regard on Monday claimed that over the past few years, the State has taken up the concerns and issues raised by ASHA workers with utmost sincerity and dedication.

“The development and implementation of the “ASHA First” application for seamless payment of ASHA incentives under National Health Mission (NHM) has played a pivotal role in ensuring that payments are released promptly. It should be noted that on average, well-performing ASHAs can even receive incentives ranging from Rs. 7000 to Rs. 8000 per month,” T G Momin, the Joint Secretary to the Health and Family Welfare Department said.

According to Momin, since its launch in October 2022, the Department has been consistent in disbursing payments, showcasing a commitment to timely and efficient compensation for the invaluable services provided by ASHA workers. An amount of Rs. 21.89 Crores has been released through the application in the last 12 months and a total of Rs 34.50 crores has been released in the last 18 months, he claimed.

The PR added that pending payments for Meghalaya Maternity Benefit Scheme (MMBS) and Meghalaya ASHA Benefit Scheme (MABS), amounting to Rs. 53 Crores which were pending since 2013, have been released across the State during the 2021-2022 fiscal, marking a significant milestone.

“It is important to note that the State Government is also providing a fixed incentive of Rs. 2000/- per month to all ASHAs under the State Scheme, recognizing the diverse challenges faced by ASHA workers. This inclusive approach ensures that even ASHAs covering small villages with limited populations receive reasonable financial incentives. Today, many ASHAs receive their payments, even on a weekly basis upon raising the claims through the App,” the release further said.

The release also pointed out that in areas that are challenging to access, the State government is also entrusting Village Health Councils (VHCs) to bring in trained community nurses (if available), who can offer valuable nursing skills to the community, the proposal for the transition of which is already underway.

“It is important to reiterate that ASHAs are integral to the delivery of essential healthcare services. Any disruption in their services can have severe consequences for the health and well-being of the community. However, within less than 18 months of the above-mentioned reforms being implemented by the State for its ASHA workers, the recurrent threats for service suspension and strikes by ASHA workers union reflects negatively in the spirit of volunteerism, and disrupts community health services. Instances where such disruptions, particularly during agitation periods, have led to untoward incidents, include a case of maternal death in Ri-Bhoi District during 2022. Such disruptions in essential health services are inadmissible and can have severe consequences for the communities at large,” the release observed.

The department, while underscoring the vital importance of sustained cooperation between ASHAs and health systems, urged the workers to sustain their vital services to the community without interruption. “The Government remains firmly dedicated to the well-being of its frontline healthcare workers and anticipates a pragmatic approach from all of them, acknowledging that meaningful systemic reforms require time and thoughtful deliberation for achieving a shared vision of a healthy community and the State at large,” the release stated.