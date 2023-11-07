BSF bats for commitment to no corruption

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 6: Vigilance Awareness Week 2023 was observed under the aegis of BSF Meghalaya Frontier with full zeal and enthusiasm from October 30 to November 5, under the theme “Say no to Corruption; Commit to the Nation”.

The observance of Vigilance Awareness Week began with all ranks of BSF and their families taking the ‘Integrity Pledge’. A series of events were conducted to raise awareness among students, the general public, the border population and BSF personnel about the menace of corruption, which hinders the progress of both society and the nation.

As part of these events, debates, essay writing, drawing competitions, lectures, workshops and presentations for BSF troops took place in several schools and extended up to border outposts. BSF also conducted various Gram Sabhas in different border districts of Meghalaya.

During the occasion, special attention was given to making the public aware of the ‘PIDPI’ (Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informers) provision, which ensures the safety and confidentiality of whistleblowers or complainants fighting against corruption.