A meeting between Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and officials of Water Resources, C&RD and Forest departments on Monday. Collective priority areas to achieve common goals towards water conservation, protection of forests, catchment areas and reservoirs were discussed besides measures to ensure water safety and quality. (X)
