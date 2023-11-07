Cong working prez ditches question on VPP’s future

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 6: KHADC Deputy CEM, PN Syiem stated on Monday that it is premature to make any comments regarding the Voice of the People Party’s (VPP) political destiny.

Talking to reporters, Syiem claimed to have seen the demise of political parties like KHNAM, PDM, and PDF.

“Now, whether the VPP leaders can win over the public’s support will be up to them. I won’t be able to comment further than this,” the KHADC Deputy CEM stated.

In the meantime, he stated that the Congress party is anticipated to do exceptionally well in the upcoming district council and Lok Sabha elections due to its robust grassroots foundation. “As a party, we just need to step up our preparation for the two elections,” Syiem declared.

Additionally, he stated that the party will continue to support sitting Lok Sabha member and MPCC president, Vincent H Pala in his bid to win the Shillong seat for a fourth time.

“However, as the party, we still need to choose who will receive the party ticket. However, it is typical for the incumbent MP to lead the race for the party ticket,” Syiem, who is also the MPCC working president, said.

He went on to say that he had no intention of moving to the Mawsynram seat in order to run for the KHADC next year.

“I am aware that a lot of people wish for me to return to Mawsynram. However, since the people of the constituency chose me in 2019, I will still run for Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah,” Syiem, who is a former MLA from Mawsynram, said.

He added that he had lost the Pynthorumkhrah constituency Assembly polls earlier this year by a slim margin.

The incumbent MDC from Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah continued, “If I am not re-elected in next year’s district council elections then it is a different question.”